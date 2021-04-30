ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Friday, April 30, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/ breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Monitoring developments on coronavirus pandemic in Turkey, worldwide.

US

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden to travel to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and deliver remarks at event to mark Amtrak’s 50th anniversary.

NEW YORK – UN Security Council to discuss situation in Myanmar behind closed doors.

GERMANY

BERLIN – Health Minister Jens Spahn to visit BioNTech's vaccine production facility in Reinbek, expected to make comments about Germany's vaccine rollout, COVID-19 situation.

MYANMAR

YANGON – Monitoring developments in Myanmar after Feb. 1 military coup triggered violent protests.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to release foreign trade figures for March and tourism income statistics for first quarter.

ANKARA – Tourism and Culture Ministry to share foreign visitors data for March.

ANKARA – Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency to announce banking sector statistics for March.

BRUSSEL – European statistical department to reveal unemployment figures for March, and preliminary Q1 GDP and inflation figures for April.

SPECIAL REPORT

Turkey may do more to protect labor market amid COVID-19

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey has taken a host of steps to protect both workers and businesses from the long-term economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, and may do more if further needs emerge, the chair of parliament’s Health, Family, Labor, and Social Affairs Commission told Anadolu Agency.

SPECIAL REPORT

Israelis attack Palestinian blogger for posting Al-Aqsa wall video

By Salam Abu Sharar

JERUSALEM (AA) – A Palestinian blogger, who posts short videos on social media related to historical sites of Jerusalem city, is facing the ire of a section of Israeli media as well authorities.

SPECIAL REPORT

Indian Muslims turn mosques, schools into COVID-19 centers

By Ahmad Adil

NEW DELHI (AA) – With the number of daily coronavirus cases in India hitting record highs, Muslims in several parts of the country have turned mosques and madrassas (Islamic schools) into COVID-19 care facilities to aid patients.

SPECIAL REPORT

Bangladeshis’ woes deepen amid lack of health coverage

By SM Najmus Sakib

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – Despite having one of the world’s fastest growing economies, Bangladesh is lagging far behind in providing standard health care services to its over 166 million people, which is deepening their woes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

SPECIAL REPORT

May Day evokes plight of Bangladeshi hotel workers

By Md. Kamruzzaman

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – When the world is set to observe the International Workers’ Day on Saturday to commemorate the labor of workers worldwide, nearly 3 million hotel and restaurant workers in Bangladesh have been passing through a critical course due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.