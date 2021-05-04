ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to separately receive ambassadors of Chile, Guinea-Bissau, Argentina, and Ethiopia, who will present their letters of credence.

ANKARA – Monitoring developments on coronavirus pandemic in Turkey, worldwide.

SLOVENIA

LJUBLJANA – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to pay official visit to Slovenia, which will assume rotating term presidency of EU Council.

LJUBLJANA – Cavusoglu to meet Slovenia's President Borut Pahor, Prime Minister Janez Jansa for talks on bilateral relations, Turkey's EU membership process, current regional and international developments.

LJUBLJANA – Cavusoglu also due to attend joint news conference with his Slovenian counterpart Anze Logar.

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

SARAJEVO – As part of his trip to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cavusoglu to visit Martyrs' Memorial Cemetery in Kovaci and tomb of Alija Izetbegovic, independent Bosnia's first president. He will also attend fast-breaking iftar dinner organized by his Bosnian counterpart Bisera Turkovic.

UK

LONDON – Foreign ministers of G7 countries to gather for their first in-person meeting since coronavirus crisis to discuss COVID-19 recovery, climate change, relations with China and Russia.

ITALY

ROME – G20 tourism ministers meeting hosted by Italy to be held via videoconference.

US

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden to deliver remarks on COVID-19 response, vaccination program.

WASHINGTON – Myanmar's UN Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun to speak at US House committee hearing.

NEW YORK – President of 75th session of UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir to hold press conference.

MYANMAR

YANGON – Monitoring developments in Myanmar after Feb. 1 military coup triggered violent protests.​​​​​​​

KENYA

NAIROBI – Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan set to arrive in Kenya on 2-day state visit.

SPORTS

ISTANBUL – Turkish basketball club Anadolu Efes to host Spanish opponents Real Madrid in 5th game of Turkish Airlines EuroLeague playoffs as victorious club to qualify for Final Four in Germany.

MANCHESTER, UK – English football club Manchester City to face France's Paris Saint-Germain in UEFA Champions League semifinals second leg.

SPECIAL REPORT

Environmental developments worldwide in April 2021

By Burak Bir

ANKARA (AA) – April saw several reports on climate change and environment, including virtual Leaders' Summit on Climate hosted by US President Joe Biden, locust swarm successfully curbed in Kenya and the WHO's calls for a ban on the sale of live wild mammals in traditional food markets to prevent further diseases like COVID-19.

SPECIAL REPORT

Global climate strikes, environmental protests in April 2021

By Burak Bir

ANKARA (AA) – Strikes, demonstrations and protests for environment continued across the globe in the fourth month of 2021, with protesters demanding more decisive action to tackle climate change.

SPECIAL REPORT

Environmental disasters across globe in April 2021

By Burak Bir

ANKARA (AA) – A host of environmental disasters, including floods in Angola, Indonesia and Australia, volcanic eruptions in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and wildfires in Turkey and South Africa as well as an avalanche in India were reported in April.

SPECIAL REPORT

Infamous digital law corners press freedom in Bangladesh

By Md. Kamruzzaman

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – Rashidul Islam, a senior journalist and bureau chief of a national newspaper in Bangladesh, has been fighting a case under the country's controversial Digital Security Act (DSA) for more than last two years.

SPECIAL REPORT

Indonesia: Man teaches Quran wearing clown garb

By Adelline Tri Putri Marcelline

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AA) – After donning clown garb, Yahya Edward Hendrawan is sitting in front of a mirror, finishing his make-up. He is not going to a party; instead, he is preparing to teach the Muslim holy book of Quran to children at an orphanage near his home in Tangerang, the third-largest city in the Greater Jakarta metropolitan area.

SPECIAL REPORT

OPINION – Why Muslims rebel? A struggle for self-determination

By Ghulam Nabi Fai

WASHINGTON (AA) – First of all, let me clarify that not all Muslims rebel, but some do. Not all rebellions are about self-determination, but some are. Civilization and international peace and security will pay a steep price if the only answer to Muslim discontent is bloody fists, not democratic openings. A survey past and present edifies.