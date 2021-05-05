ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Health Minister Fahrettin Koca to make statement following Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board meeting to be held via videoconference.

ANKARA – Monitoring developments on coronavirus pandemic in Turkey, worldwide.

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

SARAJEVO – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend joint news conference after meetings with Bosnian counterpart Bisera Turkovic. Cavusoglu also due to be received by Presidential Council Chairman Milorad Dodik, Council of Ministers head Zoran Tegeltija, other officials.

GERMANY

BERLIN – Cavusoglu to meet German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer.

EGYPT

CAIRO – Turkish delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister and Ambassador Sedat Onal to hold talks in Cairo as part of political consultations with Egypt.

US

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden to deliver remarks on his administration's implementation of American Rescue Plan.

NEW YORK – UN World Food Programme, Food and Agriculture Organization to release report on global food crisis at press conference.

UK

LONDON – Second day of G7 foreign ministers' meeting to focus on global issues, climate change, human rights.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW – Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet with Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki.

MYANMAR

YANGON – Monitoring developments in Myanmar after Feb. 1 military coup triggered violent protests.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Mus to attend virtual Turkey-Sweden Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) meeting, signing ceremony.

SPORTS

LONDON – Chelsea to play against Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg at Stamford Bridge.

SPECIAL REPORT

Scottish vote could put independence back on table

By Ahmet Gurhan Kartal

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AA) – A second referendum for an independent Scotland could be in sight after the May 6 parliamentarian elections if pro-independence parties win the majority of seats.

SPECIAL REPORT

Calls grow for release of Yemeni journalists

By Mohammed Alragawi

ISTANBUL (AA) – In conjunction with World Press Freedom Day on May 3, a number of Yemeni journalists and local organizations supporting freedom of opinion and expression in Yemen launched an online campaign calling for the immediate release of all detained journalists.