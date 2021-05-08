ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, May 8, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Monitoring developments on coronavirus pandemic in Turkey, worldwide.

PORTUGAL

PORTO – Portugal to host last day of EU leaders summit.

PALESTINE

JERUSALEM – Following reactions, developments after Israeli police attacked worshippers inside Haram al-Sharif area of Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem, using stun grenades, gas bombs.

MYANMAR

YANGON – Monitoring developments in Myanmar after Feb. 1 military coup triggered violent protests.

SPECIAL REPORT

‘Syrians need 100,000 more briquette houses in Idlib’

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – Although several Turkish non-governmental organizations are in the process of building 50,000 briquette houses in Idlib province in northwestern Syria, an additional 100,000 such units are required to meet housing needs, according to Bulent Yildirim, head of the Foundation for Human Rights and Freedoms and Humanitarian Relief.