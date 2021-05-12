ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Monitoring developments on coronavirus pandemic in Turkey, worldwide.

US

WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Antony Blinken to deliver remarks on 2020 International Religious Freedom Report.

NEW YORK – UN Security Council to discuss tensions in East Jerusalem.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW – Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

MOSCOW – Director of the OSCE's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODHIR) Matteo Mecacci to pay working visit to Russia.

ITALY

ROME – German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to visit Italy and Vatican for talks on international issues, COVID-19 pandemic and interfaith dialogue.

PALESTINE

JERUSALEM – Following Israel's attack on Muslim worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem, protests by Palestinians.

UGANDA

KAMPALA – Several African heads of state to attend inauguration ceremony of President Yoweri Museveni.

MYANMAR

YANGON – Monitoring developments in Myanmar after Feb. 1 military coup triggered violent protests.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA -Turkish Statistical Institute to release milk and poultry production data for Q1.

ANKARA – TurkStat to announce housing sale statistics for April.

LUXEMBOURG – Eurostat to announce industrial production figure for March.

SPECIAL REPORT

Bangladesh, China tangled over US-led Quad

By SM Najmus Sakib and Md. Kamruzzaman

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – A row has emerged between China and Bangladesh over the proposal of joining a US-led security Quad following a Chinese envoy’s rare warnings of ‘substantial damage’ in bilateral relations if Bangladesh joins.

SPECIAL REPORT

Syria's Idlib hosts some 1.2M orphans

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – There are around 1.2 million orphans in the northern Syrian province of Idlib who need a huge amount of support, said the head of Turkish NGO the Orphan Foundation.

SPECIAL REPORT

Turkish Red Crescent delivers Ramadan aid to over 8M needy

By Jeyhun Aliyev and Faruk Zorlu

ANKARA (AA) – A major Turkish aid agency reached over 8 million people both in Turkey and across the globe during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan while the novel coronavirus continues its grip worldwide.