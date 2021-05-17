ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Monday, May 17, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair Cabinet meeting at presidential complex.

ANKARA – Monitoring developments on coronavirus pandemic in Turkey, worldwide.

US

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden to deliver remarks on COVID-19 response, vaccination program.

WASHINGTON – Desk to monitor repercussions of Israeli attacks in occupied Palestine territories.

DENMARK

COPENHAGEN – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod to discuss bilateral ties, international issues.

FRANCE

PARIS – President Emmanuel Macron to host international conference aimed at supporting Sudan's democratic transition.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW – Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet with his counterpart from Sierra Leone, David John Francis.

PALESTINE

JERUSALEM – Following developments, reactions after Israeli onslaught on Gaza Strip killed at least 197 Palestinians, including 58 children.

MYANMAR

YANGON – Monitoring developments in Myanmar after Feb. 1 military coup triggered violent protests.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Turkish Central Bank to announce outstanding loans received from abroad by private sector for March.

ANKARA – Turkish Finance and Treasury Ministry to announce Central Government Budget Balance Table for April.

SPECIAL REPORT

Rwanda’s cooking campaign helps combat malnutrition in families

By James Tasamba

KIGALI, Rwanda (AA) – Jeannette Mukeshimana, 35, is worried about the repercussions malnutrition has had on her family.

SPECIAL REPORT

COVID-19 has negative effects on hypertension patients

By Gozde Bayar

ANKARA (AA) – Coronavirus has negatively impacted people suffering from hypertension, which is the primary risk factor for cardiovascular diseases claiming millions of lives every year, said Dr. Mustafa Kemal Erol, the head of the Turkish Cardiology Association.

SPECIAL REPORT

Turkey’s first and only kite museum regales visitors

By Seda Sevencan

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey’s first and only kite museum functioning in Istanbul since 2005, narrates to visitors the 2,500-years of wonderful history and journey of the kite.

SPECIAL REPORT

Rwanda sets health goals by encouraging physical exercises

By James Tasamba

KIGALI, Rwanda (AA) – Alphonse Rutazigwa, a Rwandan freelance journalist walks regularly 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from his home to work in the capital Kigali to keep hypertension and diabetes away.