ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Monday, May 17, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):
TURKEY
ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair Cabinet meeting at presidential complex.
ANKARA – Monitoring developments on coronavirus pandemic in Turkey, worldwide.
US
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden to deliver remarks on COVID-19 response, vaccination program.
WASHINGTON – Desk to monitor repercussions of Israeli attacks in occupied Palestine territories.
DENMARK
COPENHAGEN – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod to discuss bilateral ties, international issues.
FRANCE
PARIS – President Emmanuel Macron to host international conference aimed at supporting Sudan's democratic transition.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW – Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet with his counterpart from Sierra Leone, David John Francis.
PALESTINE
JERUSALEM – Following developments, reactions after Israeli onslaught on Gaza Strip killed at least 197 Palestinians, including 58 children.
MYANMAR
YANGON – Monitoring developments in Myanmar after Feb. 1 military coup triggered violent protests.
THE ECONOMY
ANKARA – Turkish Central Bank to announce outstanding loans received from abroad by private sector for March.
ANKARA – Turkish Finance and Treasury Ministry to announce Central Government Budget Balance Table for April.
SPECIAL REPORT
Rwanda’s cooking campaign helps combat malnutrition in families
By James Tasamba
KIGALI, Rwanda (AA) – Jeannette Mukeshimana, 35, is worried about the repercussions malnutrition has had on her family.
SPECIAL REPORT
COVID-19 has negative effects on hypertension patients
By Gozde Bayar
ANKARA (AA) – Coronavirus has negatively impacted people suffering from hypertension, which is the primary risk factor for cardiovascular diseases claiming millions of lives every year, said Dr. Mustafa Kemal Erol, the head of the Turkish Cardiology Association.
SPECIAL REPORT
Turkey’s first and only kite museum regales visitors
By Seda Sevencan
ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey’s first and only kite museum functioning in Istanbul since 2005, narrates to visitors the 2,500-years of wonderful history and journey of the kite.
SPECIAL REPORT
Rwanda sets health goals by encouraging physical exercises
By James Tasamba
KIGALI, Rwanda (AA) – Alphonse Rutazigwa, a Rwandan freelance journalist walks regularly 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from his home to work in the capital Kigali to keep hypertension and diabetes away.