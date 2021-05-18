ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):
TURKEY
ANKARA – Following gradual normalization process with declining COVID-19 cases in Turkey, as well as pandemic situation worldwide.
BELGIUM
BRUSSELS – EU foreign ministers to hold urgent online meeting to discuss ongoing flare-up caused by Israel’s attacks on Palestinians.
PALESTINE
JERUSALEM – Following reactions, developments after Israeli police attacked worshippers inside Haram al-Sharif area of Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem, using stun grenades, gas bombs.
US
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden to deliver remarks at Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Michigan.
WASHINGTON – Special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad to speak at House committee hearing.
NEW YORK – UN Security Council to discuss Israel, Palestine for 4th time behind closed doors.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW – Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to speak at Russia-Africa online conference. Lavrov also due to visit Tajikistan to attend meeting of foreign ministers of Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
MYANMAR
YANGON – Monitoring developments in Myanmar after Feb. 1 military coup triggered violent protests.
THE ECONOMY
ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to release labor force statistics for Q1.
ANKARA – Turkish Central Bank to share short term debt figures for March.
BRUSSELS – Eurostat to share international trade figures for March.
SPECIAL REPORT
‘We wish we were in Gaza with our families,’ says Palestinian student in Turkey
By Faruk Zorlu
ANKARA (AA) – Fear has gripped Palestinian students pursuing studies in Turkey as violence escalates and the number of civilian deaths goes up in the Gaza Strip.