ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following gradual normalization process with declining COVID-19 cases in Turkey, as well as pandemic situation worldwide.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS – EU foreign ministers to hold urgent online meeting to discuss ongoing flare-up caused by Israel’s attacks on Palestinians.

PALESTINE

JERUSALEM – Following reactions, developments after Israeli police attacked worshippers inside Haram al-Sharif area of Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem, using stun grenades, gas bombs.

US

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden to deliver remarks at Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Michigan.

WASHINGTON – Special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad to speak at House committee hearing.

NEW YORK – UN Security Council to discuss Israel, Palestine for 4th time behind closed doors.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW – Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to speak at Russia-Africa online conference. Lavrov also due to visit Tajikistan to attend meeting of foreign ministers of Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

MYANMAR

YANGON – Monitoring developments in Myanmar after Feb. 1 military coup triggered violent protests.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to release labor force statistics for Q1.

ANKARA – Turkish Central Bank to share short term debt figures for March.

BRUSSELS – Eurostat to share international trade figures for March.

SPECIAL REPORT

‘We wish we were in Gaza with our families,’ says Palestinian student in Turkey

By Faruk Zorlu

ANKARA (AA) – Fear has gripped Palestinian students pursuing studies in Turkey as violence escalates and the number of civilian deaths goes up in the Gaza Strip.