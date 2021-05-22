ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, May 22, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ISTANBUL – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend opening ceremony of irrigation tunnel in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC)​​​​​​​ via video conference from the Vahdettin Pavilion in Istanbul.

ANKARA – Following gradual normalization process with declining COVID-19 cases in Turkey, as well as pandemic situation worldwide.

PALESTINE

JERUSALEM – Following reactions, developments after Israel and Hamas reached cease-fire agreement.

MYANMAR

YANGON – Monitoring developments in Myanmar after Feb. 1 military coup triggered violent protests.

SPECIAL REPORT

Istanbul museum boasts unmatched Ottoman palace painting collection

By Handan Kazanci

ISTANBUL (AA) – A newly opened painting museum on the shores of Istanbul's breathtaking Bosphorus is home to an Ottoman palace painting collection that continues to draw visitors despite the pandemic.

SPECIAL REPORT

3M in Pakistan lacking IDs may miss out on COVID-19 jabs

By Aamir Latif

KARACHI, Pakistan (AA) – A prove-your-identity condition may leave 3 million people in Pakistan without coronavirus vaccines, including mainly unregistered refugees, jeopardizing the country's fight against the pandemic.

SPECIAL REPORT

Loss of nature poses risk to human health: Conservationist

By Burak Bir

ANKARA (AA) – Nature and biodiversity do not top the global agenda despite the peril they face, says an official from a conservation organization who warns that losses to the natural world pose a major threat to the global economy, as well as people's health.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​