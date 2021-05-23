ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, May 23, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following gradual normalization process with declining COVID-19 cases in Turkey, as well as pandemic situation worldwide.

PALESTINE

JERUSALEM – Following reactions, developments after Israel and Hamas reached cease-fire agreement.

MYANMAR

YANGON – Monitoring developments in Myanmar after Feb. 1 military coup triggered violent protests.