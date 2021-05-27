ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, May 27, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ISTANBUL – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend Justice and Development (AK) Party's extended provincial heads meeting to be held on Democracy and Freedom Island.

ANKARA – Vice President Fuat Oktay to hold news conference with Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo Hemedti, deputy head of Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC), at Presidential Complex.

ANKARA – Delegations headed by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to hold consultations.

ANKARA – Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop to receive Chairman of Libyan High Council of State Khalid al-Mishri, delegation.

ANKARA – Following gradual normalization process with declining COVID-19 cases in Turkey, as well as pandemic situation worldwide.

GERMANY

BERLIN – Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin to hold talks in Germany.

US

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden to travel to Cleveland, Ohio and deliver remarks on economy at Cuyahoga Community College Metropolitan Campus.

WASHINGTON – Senate Foreign Relations Committee to hold hearing on crisis in Ethiopia with testimony from State Department officials.

NEW YORK – UN Security Council to discuss situation in Middle East, including Palestinian question.

PORTUGAL

LISBON – EU foreign ministers to gather for informal meeting to discuss EU-Africa relations, unresolved conflicts in eastern neighborhood, other international issues.

PALESTINE

JERUSALEM – Following aftermath of cease-fire agreement between Israel, Hamas.

MALI

BAMAKO – Following developments after Malian military's arrests of interim president, prime minister.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank to attend 60th ordinary general assembly of Turkish Standards Institute.

ANKARA – Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu to attend International Transport Forum.

PAKISTAN

ISLAMABAD – UN General Assembly chief Volkan Bozkir to hold talks with Pakistani leadership in Islamabad, address joint news conference with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

SPORTS

ANTALYA – Turkish national football team to host Azerbaijan in friendly match.

SPECIAL REPORT

OPINION – Is media too facile and undiscriminating towards Muslims?

By Ghulam Nabi Fai

WASHINGTON (AA) – I am gratified by this opportunity to explore media influence in the US on foreign and national security policy regarding Muslim nations and peoples in general and Kashmir in particular. Let me begin by summarizing the case of media detractors, which should tell us whether or not it is too facile and undiscriminating.

SPECIAL REPORT

Residents of Indian islands oppose ‘onslaught’ against lifestyle

By Shuriah Niazi

NEW DELHI (AA) – Residents of India’s Lakshadweep islands are angry and annoyed with administrator Praful Patel, who is accused of taking exploitative measures against them.