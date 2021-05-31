ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Monday, May 31, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair Cabinet meeting at Presidential Complex.

ANKARA – Following gradual normalization process with declining COVID-19 cases in Turkey, as well as pandemic situation worldwide.

GREECE

ATHENS – Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to be received by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Cavusoglu also due to meet, hold joint news conference with Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias.

PALESTINE

JERUSALEM – Following aftermath of cease-fire agreement between Israel, Hamas.

MALI

BAMAKO – Following developments after Malian military's arrests of interim president, prime minister.

SPORTS

ANTALYA, Turkey – Turkish national football team to face Guinea in friendly match.

SPECIAL REPORT

Parenting in the time of pandemic

By Merve Berker

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey, after days of strict anti-coronavirus restrictions, is gradually reopening and returning to normal.

SPECIAL REPORT

Turkish dramas captivate Hispanic audiences

By Laura Gamba

BOGOTA, Colombia (AA) – Turkey has achieved what many other countries yearn for: conquering Hispanic audiences. ​​​​​​​