TURKEY
ISTANBUL – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend mass opening ceremony on occasion of World Environment Day.
ISTANBUL – Erdogan also to separately receive Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and members of Bulgarian Movement for Rights and Freedom at Vahdettin Mansion.
ANKARA – Following gradual normalization process with declining COVID-19 cases in Turkey, as well as pandemic situation worldwide.
PALESTINE
JERUSALEM – Following aftermath of cease-fire agreement between Israel, Hamas.
MYANMAR
YANGON – Monitoring developments in Myanmar after Feb. 1 military coup triggered violent protests, crackdown.
SPECIAL REPORT
People should avoid 'unsustainable consumption habits,' expert says
By Burak Bir
ANKARA (AA) – Marking "insufficient steps" for waste disposal, a Turkish expert said that people should give up "non-cyclical and unsustainable consumption habits".
SPECIAL REPORT
Uganda replacing forests with sugarcane fields draws ire
By Hamza Kyeyune
KAMPALA, Uganda (AA) – As the world observes the World Environment Day on Saturday, activists in Uganda are drawing attention to the government's move to replace the protected tropical Bugoma Forest with sugarcane fields.
SPECIAL REPORT
India prepares abode for new feline guests
By Shuriah Niazi
NEW DELHI (AA) – Preparations are in full swing in the Kuno National Park located in the central Indian province of Madhya Pradesh to host the swiftest land animal cheetah.
SPECIAL REPORT
Will Houthi offensive on Marib end soon?
By Mohammed Alragawi
ISTANBUL (AA) – For the past four months, the UN secretary-general's special envoy for Yemen has made several calls on Houthi rebels to end their offensive on the city of Marib, but things have yet to change.
SPECIAL REPORT
South Korean envoy hails Turkey as 'popular tourist destination, cultural powerhouse'
By Riyaz ul Khaliq
ANKARA (AA) – Turkey is a "cultural powerhouse" with a rich European and Middle Eastern history and cultural heritage and one of the world's most popular tourist destinations, South Korea's ambassador to Turkey told Anadolu Agency.
SPECIAL REPORT
Rohingya urge Myanmar shadow government to keep promise, denounce role in past
By Md. Kamruzzaman
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – Members of the Rohingya community expressed a cautious response to a declaration of Policy Position on the Rohingya in Rakhine State by the National Unity Government (NUG), an anti-coup shadow government in Myanmar.