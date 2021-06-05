ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, June 5, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ISTANBUL – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend mass opening ceremony on occasion of World Environment Day.

ISTANBUL – Erdogan also to separately receive Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and members of Bulgarian Movement for Rights and Freedom at Vahdettin Mansion.

ANKARA – Following gradual normalization process with declining COVID-19 cases in Turkey, as well as pandemic situation worldwide.

PALESTINE

JERUSALEM – Following aftermath of cease-fire agreement between Israel, Hamas.

MYANMAR

YANGON – Monitoring developments in Myanmar after Feb. 1 military coup triggered violent protests, crackdown.

SPECIAL REPORT

People should avoid 'unsustainable consumption habits,' expert says

By Burak Bir

ANKARA (AA) – Marking "insufficient steps" for waste disposal, a Turkish expert said that people should give up "non-cyclical and unsustainable consumption habits".

SPECIAL REPORT

Uganda replacing forests with sugarcane fields draws ire

By Hamza Kyeyune

KAMPALA, Uganda (AA) – As the world observes the World Environment Day on Saturday, activists in Uganda are drawing attention to the government's move to replace the protected tropical Bugoma Forest with sugarcane fields.

SPECIAL REPORT

India prepares abode for new feline guests

By Shuriah Niazi

NEW DELHI (AA) – Preparations are in full swing in the Kuno National Park located in the central Indian province of Madhya Pradesh to host the swiftest land animal cheetah.

SPECIAL REPORT

Will Houthi offensive on Marib end soon?

By Mohammed Alragawi

ISTANBUL (AA) – For the past four months, the UN secretary-general's special envoy for Yemen has made several calls on Houthi rebels to end their offensive on the city of Marib, but things have yet to change.

SPECIAL REPORT

South Korean envoy hails Turkey as 'popular tourist destination, cultural powerhouse'

By Riyaz ul Khaliq

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey is a "cultural powerhouse" with a rich European and Middle Eastern history and cultural heritage and one of the world's most popular tourist destinations, South Korea's ambassador to Turkey told Anadolu Agency.

SPECIAL REPORT

Rohingya urge Myanmar shadow government to keep promise, denounce role in past

By Md. Kamruzzaman

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – Members of the Rohingya community expressed a cautious response to a declaration of Policy Position on the Rohingya in Rakhine State by the National Unity Government (NUG), an anti-coup shadow government in Myanmar.