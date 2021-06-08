ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to receive Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Parliament Speaker Onder Sennaroglu at presidential complex.

ANKARA – Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop, his counterpart Sennaroglu to have one-on-one meeting, followed by talks with delegations.

ANKARA – Sentop to receive Maria Mezentseva, head of Ukrainian delegation to Parliamentary Assembly of Council of Europe, and accompanying delegation.

ANKARA – Following gradual normalization process in Turkey with drop in COVID-19 cases as well as pandemic situation worldwide.

THE NETHERLANDS

THE HAGUE – International Criminal Court to announce final verdict in case of Ratko Mladic, known as Butcher of Bosnia, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2017 for crimes against humanity, including genocide, during 1992-1995 Bosnian War.

PALESTINE

JERUSALEM – Following aftermath of cease-fire agreement between Israel, Hamas.

MYANMAR

YANGON – Monitoring developments in Myanmar after Feb. 1 military coup triggered violent protests, crackdown.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Treasury and Finance Ministry to announce central government's debt statistics for May.

LUXEMBOURG – European statistical department Eurostat to share GDP figures for first quarter.

SPECIAL REPORT

Oceans can help keep climate in balance, feed growing population: Expert

By Burak Bir

ANKARA (AA) – Under various threats, especially climate change, oceans play crucial roles in the sustainability of the planet as they feed a growing population, support economic development and protect habitats.

SPECIAL REPORT

Sustainable tourism routes in Turkey to be rolled out

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – As COVID-19 leads more vacationers to pick holiday alternatives such as caravanning and ecotourism, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and a leading Turkish travel and leisure agency, Jolly, decided to seek out sustainable tourism routes in Turkey.