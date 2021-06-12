ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, June 12, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ISTANBUL – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to receive head coach, technical committee members, players of champions Anadolu Efes basketball club at Vahdettin Mansion.

ANKARA – Family, Social Services Minister Derya Yanik, National Education Minister Ziya Selcuk to attend panel on World Day Against Child Labor to be held at Presidential National Library in capital Ankara.

ANKARA – Following gradual normalization process in Turkey with drop in COVID-19 cases as well as pandemic situation worldwide.

UK

CORNWALL – Leaders of G7 countries to meet on second day of summit hosted by UK.

ALGERIA

ALGIERS – Algerians go to polls in early general elections.

DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO

GOMA – President Felix Tshisekedi to visit Goma to assess damage, provide support to victims of May 22 volcano eruption that claimed over 30 lives, displaced thousands.

PALESTINE

JERUSALEM – Following aftermath of cease-fire agreement between Israel, Hamas.

MYANMAR

YANGON – Monitoring developments in Myanmar after Feb. 1 military coup triggered violent protests, crackdown.

SPECIAL REPORT

Environmental developments worldwide in May 2021

By Burak Bir

ANKARA (AA) – May saw several reports on climate change and the environment, including a "sea snot outbreak" and an agreement between G7 countries on taking new steps against fossil fuels.

SPECIAL REPORT

Environmental disasters across globe in May 2021

By Burak Bir

ANKARA (AA) – A host of environmental disasters, including deadly rains and floods in Afghanistan and Iran, volcanic eruptions in Iceland and the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as wildfires in Greece and storms in China and Finland, were reported in May.

SPECIAL REPORT

Global climate strikes, environmental protests in May 2021

By Burak Bir

ANKARA (AA) – Strikes, demonstrations, and protests for the environment continued across the globe in the fifth month of 2021, with protesters demanding more decisive action to tackle climate change.

SPECIAL REPORT

Palestinian girl documents Israeli settlers’ attempts to seize homes in Jerusalem’s neighborhood

By Abdel Raouf Arnaout

JERUSALEM – (AA) – Since the age of 12, Muna al-Kurd and her twin brother, Mohammed, have been documenting Israeli settlers' attempts to seize homes in East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

SPECIAL REPORT

ANALYSIS – Hamas’ strategy and asymmetric warfare against Israel

By Nor Aishah Hanifa

ANKARA (AA) – The recently concluded Israel-Hamas war in the Middle East was a perfect example of asymmetric warfare in a strategic concept. Asymmetrical warfare refers to irregular warfare conducted by irregular forces to achieve political objectives, and it involves a disproportionate distribution of power between a state actor and an irregular force. The primary objective of most asymmetrical warfare is psychological, followed by military success.