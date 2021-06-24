ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, June 24, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend meeting of deputies at his Justice and Development (AK) Party's headquarters, also to receive Tatarstan’s President Rustam Minnikhanov at presidential complex.

ANKARA – Following gradual normalization process in Turkey with drop in COVID-19 cases, pandemic situation worldwide.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS – 1st day of EU Leaders' Summit to be held.

BRUSSELS – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to attend General Assembly of European Parliament.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW – Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to attend Moscow Conference on International Security, to later meet with his Guatemalan counterpart Pedro Brolo.

UZBEKISTAN

KOKAND – Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy to attend 6th meeting of Tourism Ministers of Cooperation Council of Turkish-Speaking Countries.

PALESTINE

JERUSALEM – Following aftermath of cease-fire agreement between Israel, Hamas.

INDIA

NEW DELHI – Kashmir's pro-Indian political party leaders invited by India's gov't to meet country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

MYANMAR

YANGON – Monitoring developments in Myanmar after Feb. 1 military coup triggered violent protests, crackdown.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Turkish Central Bank to announce capacity utilization rate in manufacturing industry for June.

ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to announce sectoral indices for June.

SPORTS

RIMINI, Italy – Turkish women's national volleyball team to face US in FIVB Nations League semifinals as league's final four to start in Italy.

SPECIAL REPORT

'Turkey handles mucilage issue in transparent, participatory way'

By Burak Bir

ANKARA (AA) – Reminding the sea-cleaning campaign, launched by Turkey to save the Sea of Marmara, the head of the Marmara Municipalities Union said the country deals with mucilage issue in a transparent and participatory way.

SPECIAL REPORT

Girls from Pakistan's shantytown blaze trail into football

By Aamir Latif

KARACHI, Pakistan (AA) – Straddling the edge of the Arabian Sea, Lyari, a small shantytown south of Pakistan's commercial capital Karachi, has long been a poster child for gang wars and drug trafficking.

SPECIAL REPORT

Afghan government turns to local militias to counter advancing Taliban

By Shadi Khan Saif

KABUL, Afghanistan (AA) – To push back the advancing Taliban, the Afghan government has turned to the local armed militias at grassroots levels with tainted past of rights abuses.

SPECIAL REPORT

Africa struggling with surge in COVID-19 cases, vaccine shortage

By James Tasamba

KIGALI, Rwanda (AA) – The number of daily new COVID-19 cases has more than tripled in recent weeks in many parts of Africa due to the emergence of the Delta variant first detected in India, though some infectious disease experts say the situation will not go out of hand.