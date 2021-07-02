ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Friday, July 2, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

SAKARYA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to inspect tank pallet factory in country’s northwest.

SAKARYA – Erdogan to open several facilities, including maternity and children's hospital, dam drinking water and hydroelectric power plant, and vocational and technical high school, and also to attend Justice and Development (AK) Party Provincial Advisory Meeting.

ANKARA – Following normalization process in Turkey amid drop in COVID-19 cases, plus worldwide pandemic situation.

PALESTINE

JERUSALEM – Following aftermath of May cease-fire agreement between Israel, Hamas.

MYANMAR

YANGON – Monitoring developments after February military coup triggered violent protests, crackdown.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Mus to announce preliminary foreign trade figures for June.

SPORTS

ST. PETERSBURG / MUNICH – Switzerland to face Spain, Belgium to take on Italy in EURO 2020 quarterfinals

LONDON – Following 2021 Wimbledon, season's third Grand Slam tournament.

SPECIAL REPORT

Rwandan cooperatives owe success to close monitoring

By James Tasamba

KIGALI, Rwanda (AA) – The cooperative movement in Africa may have largely failed, but in the landlocked country of Rwanda they are a roaring success, providing relief to their struggling members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPECIAL REPORT

Drive to get rid of plastic bags in global spotlight

By Burak Bir

ANKARA (AA) – The drive to get rid of plastic bags and end single-use plastics, due to the harm they do to nature, is taking the global spotlight on Saturday on the occasion of International Plastic Bag Free Day.

SPECIAL REPORT

Bangladesh’s polybag ban falls flat in stopping production, use

By SM Najmus Sakib

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – Two decades ago Bangladesh was the first country in the world to ban plastic bags, but the presence of non-biodegradable items throughout kitchens, streets, and high-end shopping malls seems to have remained part of daily life.

SPECIAL REPORT

Bamboo bottles emerge as green alternatives to plastic in India

By Ahmad Adil

NEW DELHI (AA) – Even as the UN estimates that one million drinking bottles are added to the world’s plastic waste pile every minute, Dhritiman Borah, a resident of India’s northeastern province of Assam, has come up with a ray of hope.

SPECIAL REPORT

Continuing his Swiss fairy tale, how far will Nati go in EURO 2020?

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Switzerland are the UEFA EURO 2020 dark horses among many favorites, but their fairy tale in this contest is far from over.

SPECIAL REPORT

Syrian boy tops in Turkey's high school entrance exam

By Faruk Zorlu

ANKARA (AA) – A Syrian schoolboy who fled his country's civil war nearly six years ago this June became one of the top scorers in Turkey's high school entrance exam (LGS) with his mark of 100%.

INFOGRAPHIC

1,148 unmarked graves found so far at Indigenous schools in Canada

The world continues to reel from one of the most painful chapters in Canadian history, namely the shocking abuse of Indigenous children at church-run residential schools.