ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, July 3, 2021 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following normalization process in Turkey amid drop in COVID-19 cases, plus worldwide pandemic situation.

PALESTINE

JERUSALEM – Following aftermath of May cease-fire agreement between Israel, Hamas.

MYANMAR

YANGON – Monitoring developments after February military coup triggered violent protests, crackdown.

SPORTS

BAKU/ ROME – Czech Republic to face Denmark while Ukraine to take on England in EURO 2020 quarterfinal games.

SPECIAL REPORT

Volunteer ocean caretakers in Kenya work on International Plastic Bag Free Day

By Andrew Wasike

MALINDI, Kenya (AA) – Every weekend along Mida Creek beach in the Kenyan coastal town of Watamu, a spectacular sight is witnessed as people of all ages walk the soft oceanfront sand with waves crawling the shore in a rhythmic movement repeating itself over and over.

SPECIAL REPORT

Environmental disasters across globe in June 2021

By Burak Bir

ANKARA (AA) – A host of environmental disasters, including deadly rains and floods in Sri Lanka and Guatemala, volcanic eruptions in Indonesia's Mount Merapi, as well as wildfires in Turkey and tropical storms in the Philippines and Vietnam, were reported in June.

SPECIAL REPORT

Global climate strikes, environmental protests in June 2021

By Burak Bir

ANKARA (AA) – Strikes, demonstrations, and protests for the environment continued across the globe in the sixth month of 2021, with protesters demanding more decisive action to tackle climate change.

SPECIAL REPORT

Environmental developments worldwide in June 2021

By Burak Bir

ANKARA (AA) – June saw several reports on climate change and the environment, including record-breaking deforestation in the Amazon for the third straight month and the Libyan government's decision to sign the Paris climate accord.

SPECIAL REPORT

Syrian mother of 2 wins legal bid for residence permit in Denmark

By Busra Nur Cakmak and Ahmed Asmar

ANKARA (AA) – A Syrian mother has emerged triumphant from a Danish courtroom after the country declared Syria's capital Damascus and its surrounding areas safe for the return of refugees.

SPECIAL REPORT

Arthereistanbul helps to build bridges between Turks, Syrians

By Seda Sevencan and Gozde Bayar

ISTANBUL/ANKARA (AA) – Artists in the metropolis Turkey in Istanbul are helping build bridges between the city's native residents and Syrians uprooted by a decade of civil war.

SPECIAL REPORT

Kashmir's water bodies gasping for breath

By Nusrat Sidiq

SRINAGAR, Jammu and Kashmir (AA) – Known as the Venice of the East for its pristine waters, the capital of Indian-administered Kashmir, Srinagar, has become a dumping ground for sewage and pollution, including plastic waste, over years of inattentiveness, experts say.