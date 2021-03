By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Struggling Schalke 04 appointed Dimitrios Grammozis of Greece as their new manager Tuesday.

The German club welcomed the 42-year-old head coach on Twitter.

"The former Bundesliga player takes over as the Royal Blues' head coach on a deal until 30th June 2022," the Bundesliga side said.

Grammozis became Schalke's fifth coach this season as they currently sit at the bottom of the Bundesliga with nine points in 23 matches.