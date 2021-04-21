Disneyland Paris to be turned into vaccine center

By Shweta Desai

PARIS (AA) – Disneyland Paris, the beloved home of Mickey and Minnie Mouse in France, will transform into a massive vaccination center for senior citizens to receive COVID-19 vaccines, regional authorities announced.

The amusement park located on the outskirts of Paris at Seine-et-Marne will provide its ground facilities to carry out the vaccine drive from Saturday.

The facility will open only during the weekends (Saturday and Sunday) in addition to the 12 vaccination centers in the Ile-de-France administrative division.

More than 60 doctors, nurses, firefighters and reception staff will inoculate people above age 60, and those with comorbidities.

“A dedicated place isolated from the hotel part, accessible by avenue Paul Seramy, this center will vaccinate at least 1,000 people per day,” a press statement from the prefecture of Seine-et-Marne said.

Nearly 13 million people, accounting to 24.8% of the adult population, or one in every four French have received at least one vaccine shot. About 4.5 million have been fully vaccinated.

President Emmanuel Macron says the accelerated vaccination drive is "on the right track "and that the numbers place France among the countries with high vaccinated adults within the EU.

Meanwhile, to prevent the spread of double mutation variants rapidly transmitting in India, France has placed the South Asian country on a restricted list, government spokesperson Gabriel Attal told a press conference following a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

An exponential surge in COVID-19 infections in India has led to shortage of oxygen, beds and treatment drugs such as remdesivir.

Similar restrictions are also placed on Brazil, Argentina and South Africa. Travelers from India will be required to undergo a compulsory 10-day quarantine after arrival in France.

On the health situation, Attal said the pressure on the hospitals is still “extremely strong” and the return to normal medical activity is still “very far.”

“We could be at the peak of the epidemic or close to being," he said. Even though the epidemic is not under control, France is considering the re-opening of public places for indoor dining in restaurants, cafes and bars as well as cultural places, with a strict sanitary protocol, by mid-May.