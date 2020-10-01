Djokovic advances to 3rd round of French Open

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – World No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis on Thursday to move to the third round of the French Open in Paris.

The Serbian defeated Berankis with sets of 6-1, 6-2 and 6-2 in one hour and 23 minutes.

Djokovic will face Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan in the next round.

Meanwhile, fourth seeded Sofia Kenin of the US beat Romania’s Ana Bogdan 3-6, 6-3 and 6-2 to progress to the women's singles third round.

Kenin will take on Romanian Irina Bara.