Documentary on renowned Turkish soprano released online

By Faruk Zorlu

ANKARA (AA) – A documentary on the life of Leyla Gencer, one of the most important opera singers of the 20th Century, has been released online for art lovers.

The Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV) released ‘Leyla Gencer: La Diva Turca’ on its YouTube channel.

The documentary, which uses information, recordings and video footage from IKSV’s Leyla Gencer archives, was produced by IKSV, directed by Selcuk Metin, scripted by Zeynep Oral and narrated by Halit Ergenc.

La Diva Turca features interviews with Gencer's acquaintances, those who had the opportunity to get to know her closely, as well as archival footage.

It was filmed throughout 2018 in Milan, Rome, Naples and Istanbul.

Gencer was born in Istanbul in 1928 and died in 2008 in Milan.

She was one of the most important sopranos, who spent most of her career in Italy, from the early 1950s through the mid-1980s.

She also performed in opera houses throughout Europe and the United States from the 1950s to the 1980s.

Gencer was instrumental to the Donizetti Renaissance, starring in several of the Italian composer’s operas.

Additionally, she had a very wide repertoire, spanning from Monteverdi, Gluck and Mozart to Verdi, Ponchielli and Puccini.