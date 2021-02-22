Dominion sues MyPillow CEO over US election fraud claim

By Beyza Binnur Donmez

ANKARA (AA) – Dominion Voting Systems on Monday sued MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a vocal supporter of former US President Donald Trump, for spreading disinformation that it had “stolen” the 2020 US election.

"Lindell knew there was no real 'evidence' supporting his claims. And he is well aware of the independent audits and paper ballot recounts conclusively disproving the Big Lie," Dominion said in a lawsuit filed in Washington, DC.

"But Lindell – a talented salesman and former professional card counter – sells the lie to this day because the lie sells pillows."

Dominion said that in fact the machine tallies and number of votes on the paper ballots match, "as independent audits and hand recounts have repeatedly proven."

Dominion is seeking more than $1.3 billion in brand damages.

The lawsuit includes election fraud claims made by Lindell in his media/TV appearances.

Last month Dominion sued Trump's close allies attorney Rudy Giuliani and lawyer Sidney Powell over similar claims, seeking more than $1.3 billion in damages.