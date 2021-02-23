Dozens injured in multiple blasts in northeast Nigeria

By Olarewaju Kola

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AA) – Dozens of people were injured as a string of explosions rocked Nigeria's northeastern Maiduguri city on Tuesday.

Multiple casualties are feared following blasts at four locations in the city, but authorities are yet to confirm any numbers as evacuation efforts continue.

Musa Saleh, a volunteer helping officials at the site, told Anadolu Agency that he led a team that brought over 15 injured people, including children, to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

Scores of family members of victims were seen in the hospital's emergency ward.

"We reached Gwange [district] after the explosion and we brought about 16 wounded victims to the hospital," he said.

Some of the injured were from the Kaleri and Bulabulin areas of the city and were brought to the hospital in pick-up trucks.