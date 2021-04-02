DRC hosts Ethiopian dam talks

By Mohammed Amin

KHARTOUM, SUDAN (AA) – Talks on the Ethiopian dam will resume on Saturday between Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo after they were halted amid tension between the three countries.

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry confirmed participation in the talks and said its delegation will include ministers from foreign affairs and water resources.

It said the meeting is intended to ease a deadlock in talks as well as create a new methodology to push talks forward.

Sudan and Egypt expressed concerns about the intention of Ethiopia to unilaterally conduct the second filling of the dam in July.