Driver crashes car into gate of Mecca’s Grand Mosque

ISTANBUL (AA) – A Saudi driver crashed his car into one of the outer gates of Mecca’s Grand Mosque early Saturday, according to the official SPA news agency.



Videos on social media showed a grey car ramming through barricades erected around the outer courtyard of the mosque before hitting one of the gates.



According to the spokesman of the Mecca province, Sultan al-Dousari, security authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.



He said the driver was arrested for questioning, without giving any further details.



There was no reports of injuries.



*Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara

