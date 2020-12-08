Drug busts in Turkey: Over 4,000 arrested in a week

By Sertac Bulur

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish security forces arrested a total of 4,123 suspects in anti-drug operations between Nov. 30-Dec. 7, the police officials said on Tuesday.

The Directorate General of Security said in a statement that authorities had also seized some 525 kilograms (1,157 pounds) of heroin, 276 kg (608 Ibs) of marijuana, 6 kg (13 Ibs) of bonsai, 106 kg (233 Ibs) of methamphetamine, 16 kg (35 Ibs) of skunk, 155 cannabis roots, 26,000 ecstasy pills and 75,100 Turkish liras ($9,500).

A total of 44 unlicensed guns and rifles were also confiscated during the operations, it added.