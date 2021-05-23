Dutch driver Verstappen wins Monaco Grand Prix

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen won the fifth Grand Prix of this season in Formula 1 held in Monaco on Sunday.

The 78-lap race was held at the Monaco Circuit, whose length is 3.3 kilometers (2 miles).

Verstappen completed the race at 1:38:56 to take the lead in the Formula One drivers’ championship for the first time in his career.

Ferrari's Spanish driver Carlos Sainz Jr. came in second and McLaren's Lando Norris finished third, 8.9 and 19.4 seconds behind Verstappen, respectively.

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari did not take part in the race after the left driveshaft issue emerged on his car.

The sixth race will take place at Baku City Circuit, Azerbaijan on June 6.

– 2021's top 5 drivers, constructors

Driver standings:

1. Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 105 points

2. Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain): 101

3. Lando Norris (Great Britain): 56

4. Valtteri Bottas (Finland): 47

5. Sergio Perez ( Mexico): 44

Constructor standings:

1. Red Bull: 149

2. Mercedes: 148

3. McLaren Mercedes: 80

4. Ferrari: 78

5. Aston Martin Mercedes: 19