Easing curbs may hasten virus’ spread in Americas: PAHO

By Laura Gamba

BOGOTA, Colombia (AA) – While some Latin American countries are stepping up restrictions against the spread of the novel coronavirus, others are beginning to relax confinement measures in order to reactivate their economies and begin the transition to a "new normal."

Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), urged countries of the Americas on Tuesday to "be cautious" with the de-escalation of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, warning that transmission is still very high in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Ecuador, Peru, Chile and Mexico.

"Reducing the restrictions too soon could accelerate the spread of the virus and open the door to a dramatic increase," Etienne said during a video conference with journalists.

Brazil

"Brazil has rejuvenated COVID-19," reads an article in the local newspaper O Globo, referring to a study indicating that most people in the country infected with the coronavirus are 20-49 years old.

According to the COVID-19 Brazil website, 43% of the coronavirus cases have been among people 30-49 years old in the city of Rio de Janeiro.