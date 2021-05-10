Edinson Cavani extends stay at Manchester United

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Manchester United announced on Monday that Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani has agreed a new one-year deal that will keep him at the English club until June 2022.

“Over the season, I have developed a great affection for the club and everything that it represents. I feel a deep bond with my teammates and the staff who work behind the scenes here. They give me extra motivation every day and I know that, together, we can achieve special things,” Cavani said in a statement.

"From the very first moment that I arrived, I felt the confidence of the manager. As a player, this belief gives you the perfect opportunity to play your best football and I want to thank him for that.”

Cavani has scored 15 goals with five assists in 35 games since joining the Red Devils from French side Paris Saint-Germain last year.

The 34-year-old has also racked up 51 goals in 118 matches for Uruguay.