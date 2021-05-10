Egypt condemns Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa

By Yassine Aydi

ANKARA (AA) – Egypt on Monday condemned the Israeli forces' attacks on Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, local media reported.

The country condemned “the assault on Palestinian worshippers and their eviction from the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” local Akhbar el-Yom daily reported citing a Foreign Ministry statement.

The ministry called on Israel to stop the violence at Al-Aqsa and stop targeting the Arab, Islamic and Christian identity of Jerusalem and its holy sites.

At least 305 people were injured as Israeli police on Monday stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and attacked Palestinians who were on guard to prevent possible raids by extremist Jews, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Tensions have run high in the Sheikh Jarrah area since last week as Israeli settlers swarmed in after an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families.

Palestinians protesting in solidarity with the residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980 – a move that has never been recognized by the international community.

*Bassel Barakat contributed to this report from Ankara​​​​​​​