Egypt condemns recent Israeli attacks on Palestinians

By Diana Chalhoub

CAIRO (AA) – Egypt on Saturday condemned attacks and provocative actions by Israeli settlers on Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

"Egypt condemns the acts of violence and provocation carried out by extremist Jewish groups targeting the Palestinian brothers residing in the Old City of East Jerusalem which has resulted in the injury of dozens of civilians," the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement came as Israeli settlers continued to assault Palestinians in various areas across the occupied East Jerusalem for the third day in a row.

At least 105 Jerusalemites have been injured while 50 others have been rounded up by the Israeli police on the grounds of causing "violence."

In the statement, Egypt called on Israeli authorities “to assume their responsibility in accordance with the rules of international law to provide the necessary protection for Palestinian civilians.”

Egypt also urged Israel to allow worshipers to access the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque and to stop any violations targeting the Arab, Islamic, and Christian identity of the city of Jerusalem and its holy sites.

The settlers’ attacks came in response to Israel right-wing movements’ calls for revenge against Palestinians in Jerusalem, accusing them of attacking Israelis in the city.

Palestinian territories, including the West Bank and East Jerusalem, have been under Israeli occupation since 1967. The Isrealis occupation is considered illegal under international law.

*Writing by Ibrahim Mukhtar