Egypt encourages Palestinian state alongside Israel

By Hamdi Yildiz

CAIRO, Egypt (AA) – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi said on Saturday that his country encouraged the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

In an interview with German daily Die Welt, Sisi said the establishment of a Palestinian state side by side with Israel will guarantee the security of the Israeli citizens, not only Palestinians.

"We always tell the Israeli side that the Palestinian cause comes first, and after that Israel can discuss any other issues," he said.

He added that Egypt is working to support tangible solutions to the Palestinian compromise.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar