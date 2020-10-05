Egypt executes 13 dissidents tied to Muslim Brotherhood

By Mehmet Nuri Ucar

ISTANBUL (AA) – Egypt executed 13 people who allegedly had close ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, opposition-backed media reported Sunday.

The authorities carried out the death sentences of the imprisoned political dissidents, Watan TV, known for its links to the organization, said on Facebook.

According to the state-run Akhbar al-Yawm newspaper, four people were executed.

On Saturday, the Egyptian Interior Ministry carried out the death sentences of Yasser Abasiri, 49, and Yasser Shakr, 45, who had been detained during protests against the 2013 military putsch that deposed the country's first democratically elected president, Mohamed Morsi.

The two were held in Tora prison in southern Cairo, which is known as the country's most fortified jail, after their trial in the case publicly known as the "Library of Alexandria" case.