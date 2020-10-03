Egypt executes 2 members of Muslim Brotherhood

By Zeynep Hilal Karyagdi

ISTANBUL (AA) – Two members of the Muslim Brotherhood arrested in anti-coup demonstrations in 2013 have been executed a UK-based human rights organization said on Saturday.

The Egyptian Interior Ministry carried out the death sentences of Yasser Abasiri, 49, and Yasser Shakr, 45, who had been detained during protests against the 2013 military putsch that depose the country's first democratically elected president, Mohammad Morsi.

The two were held in Tora prison in southern Cairo, which is known as the country's most fortified jail, after their trial in the case publicly known as the "Library of Alexandria" case.

Egyptian authorities have yet to make an announcement on the execution.