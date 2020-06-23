Egypt reports 85 coronavirus deaths in single day

By Ibrahim el-Hazan

CAIRO (AA) – Egypt confirmed 85 more fatalities Monday from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 2,278.

Another 1,576 people tested positive for COVID-19, raising the overall count to 56,809, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Total recoveries from the pandemic reached 15,133, the ministry added.

After emerging last December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions, according to Johns Hopkins University in the US.

There are more than 9 million confirmed infections globally, including over 471,700 deaths and 4.51 million recoveries.