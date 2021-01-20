Egypt restores diplomatic ties with Qatar

ISTANBUL (AA) – Egypt and Qatar have agreed to resume diplomatic ties, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

“In connection with the executive steps towards implementing the mutual commitments stipulated in Al-Ula Declaration, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the State of Qatar exchanged, today, January 20, 2021, two official memoranda, in virtue of which the two countries agreed to resume diplomatic relations,” the ministry said in a statement.

Egypt reopened its airspace for Qatar flights on Jan. 12.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt signed a reconciliation deal with Qatar on Jan. 5 to end more than three years of feud.

The four countries severed diplomatic and trade relations with Qatar in 2017, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism. Qatar has vehemently denied the accusation, saying the blockade was an attempt to infringe on its sovereignty.

