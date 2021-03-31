Egypt, Sudan hold 'Nile Eagles 2' joint air exercise

By Aydogan Kalabalik

CAIRO (AA) – The Egyptian and Sudanese air forces held a joint exercise Wednesday in northern Sudan, Egypt’s state-run media reported.

The drill, dubbed "Nile Eagles 2," was conducted at Sudan’s Meroe Air Base and was aimed at improving the skills of the forces in carrying out joint air operations, Al-Ahram daily quoted the Egyptian Armed Forces as saying.

The troops also conducted joint sorties to attack hostile targets and protect vital targets, the statement added.

Mohamed Othman, chief of staff of the Sudanese Armed Forces, high-ranking soldiers from Sudan and some senior commanders from the Egyptian Air Force took part.

Egypt and Sudan conducted the first phase of the joint exercise called "Nile Eagles 1" on Nov.15, 2020.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz