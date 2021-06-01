Egypt to build residential neighborhood in Gaza

By Ramzi Mahmoud

GAZA, Palestine (AA) – Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel and the head of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, laid the foundation stone Monday for building a residential neighborhood in the Gaza Strip.

The neighborhood will be supervised and funded by Egypt.

This came during Kamel’s visit to Gaza to discuss the recent cease-fire between Israel and Hamas and the city’s reconstruction after the Israeli aggression.

Kamel, accompanied by Sinwar and several other Hamas leaders, conducted an inspection visit to the site for the construction of the residential neighborhood, which is located in Al Zahra municipality.

Kamel did not make any statements during his visit.

In a press statement, Sinwar said many residential neighborhoods will be established in different parts of Gaza in the future, "in order to expand the younger generations who were deprived of their right to life as a result of the Israeli blockade and began to lose hope in life."

On Monday, Kamel arrived in the Gaza Strip for talks with Hamas leaders.

Kamel, who arrived in the Palestinian territories on Sunday, and is also expected to meet with leaders of other Palestinian factions.

On Sunday, he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and they discussed the Gaza cease-fire and reconstruction of the Palestinian territory. The visit came as Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi visited Cairo for talks with Egyptian officials.

An Egyptian-brokered truce that took effect in the early hours of May 21 ended Israel’s 11-day bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli attacks in Gaza and the West Bank killed at least 289 people, including women and children, and left behind a trail of destruction. Health centers and media offices as well as schools were among the structures targeted.

*Bassel Barakat contributed to this report from Ankara