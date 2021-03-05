Egypt upholds prison term of ex-information minister

By Yassine Aydi and Gulsen Topcu

CAIRO, Egypt (AA) – An Egyptian court upheld the three-year prison sentence of former Information Minister Anas al-Fekky on Thursday.

The final verdict came at a hearing at Egypt’s Court of Cassation, according to Egypt's official MENA news agency

The court upheld al-Fekky’s sentence on charges of abuse of office. No statements have been made by his lawyer or family.

He was charged with deliberately misusing funds from the state-run radio and television union, exempting private television channels from paying the broadcast fees for Egyptian Football League matches in 2009.

*Writing by Seda Sevencan