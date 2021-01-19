Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood slams asset seizures

ISTANBUL (AA) – The Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood said Monday that the decision of authorities to confiscate the assets of 89 of the group's leaders and figures is a politically-motivated revenge against it.

In a televised statement, the group's spokesperson, Talaat Fahmi, said the Egyptian court’s verdict represents "an oppression and revenge against the biggest group that engaged in the [Egyptian] January revolution of 2011."

Fahmi also said that under the current circumstances in Egypt, where "everything is in the hands of the regime," it would be difficult to appeal against the decision.

"Those who took part in the revolution are being tried and their money is being confiscated while those who were found guilty and caught with illicit gains are enjoying freedom and money," Fahmi added.

The Egyptian authorities have not commented yet on the verdict, but they consider the Muslim Brotherhood "a terrorist group" after a court ordered the group outlawed in 2013.

Earlier on Monday, Egyptian local media reported that the Court for Urgent Matters in Cairo ordered the seizure of the assets of 89 leaders and members of the Brotherhood and the heirs of former President Mohamed Morsi, who was also a leader of the group, and their transfer to the treasury.

The Muslim Brotherhood was formed in 1928. Following a military coup in Egypt in July 2013, the group was outlawed and most of its leaders were arrested, including Morsi, who was Egypt's first democratically president. He died in prison during his trial on June 17, 2019.

*Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara