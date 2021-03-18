Egyptian president, Greek premier hold phone talks

By Hamdi Yildiz

ISTANBUL (AA) – Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis discussed the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and recent developments in Libya in a phone call Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Egyptian presidency, the two leaders also exchanged views on bilateral cooperation in the economic, security and energy fields.

Mitsotakis stressed his country's willingness to enhance cooperation with Egypt at the bilateral level and within the framework of the tripartite cooperation mechanism between Egypt, Southern Cyprus and Greece.

Egypt is pleased with the constructive cooperation with Greece and positive developments between the two countries and within the framework of the tripartite cooperation mechanism, Al-Sisi said.

Egypt signed an agreement with Greece last August delimiting their borders in the Eastern Mediterranean.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar