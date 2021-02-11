Egypt’s Al Ahly bag bronze in 2020 FIFA Club World Cup

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Egyptian football club Al Ahly bagged the bronze medal in the 2020 FIFA Club World Cup on Thursday, beating Brazilian club Palmeiras on penalties in the third-place playoff.

Al Ahly from Cairo won 3-2 on penalties at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Both teams failed to score in the regular time.

Al Ahly finished the tournament in the third spot as Palmeiras midfielder Felipe Melo missed the last penalty.

The final is being played between Germany's Bayern Munich and Tigres from Mexico.