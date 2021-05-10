Egypt's Al-Azhar decries ‘disgraceful silence’ over Israeli assault on Palestinians

By Yasin Aydi

ISTANBUL (AA) – Egypt’s Al-Azhar, the highest seat of Sunni Muslim learning, on Monday denounced the world's “disgraceful silence” over the Israeli attacks on Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

"The world is still in a disgraceful silence towards the brutal Zionist terrorism and shameful violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque, our [Palestinian] brothers and our holiest sites in Arab Palestine," Ahmed el-Tayeb, grand imam of Al-Azhar said in a statement on Facebook.

El-Tayeb said Palestine and its people will always confront the oppressors and remain steadfast in defending the holy sites.

"Tribute to this great people who are oppressed, O Almighty, bestow them with your victory," he added.

According to the Palestine Red Crescent, at least 305 people were injured on Monday as Israeli forces fired rubber-coated bullets, tear gas, and stun grenades at Palestinians who were on guard to prevent possible raids by extremist Jews.

Tensions have run high in the Sheikh Jarrah area since last week as Israeli settlers swarmed in after an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families.

Palestinians protesting in solidarity with the residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980 – a move that has never been recognized by the international community.

* Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara