Eibar hold Barcelona to shock 1-1 draw

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Barcelona were held to a shock 1-1 draw Tuesday against Eibar at Camp Nou in La Liga.

The home side were without Lionel Messi due to an ankle injury.

Barcelona's striker Martin Braithwaite missed a penalty in the 8th minute while Kike Garcia gave Eibar a 1-0 lead in the 57 minute.

Ousmane Dembele scored the equalizer in the 67th minute to salvage a point for Barcelona.

Barcelona dropped two critical points and their title hopes suffered another setback. They sit in sixth place with 25 points, seven points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

Eibar has collected 16 points to occupy 15th spot in the table.

In another La Liga clash, Sevilla defeated Villarreal 2-0 at home.