Eintracht Frankfurt sign Turkish forward Ali Akman

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – German football club Eintracht Frankfurt on Monday acquired Turkish promising forward Ali Akman.

In a statement, Eintracht Frankfurt said that Akman, 18, inked a deal with the Bundesliga club, which will expire in 2025.

Akman arrived in Frankfurt last week.

Eintracht Frankfurt said his free transfer was planned for July. However, Turkish second-division football club Bursaspor released him last week.

Akman will start training with his new club but the regulations say that he will be able to play in the 2021-22 football season.

In February, Eintracht Frankfurt announced that it signed deal with Akman for the end of the 2020-21 season as the player's contract at Bursaspor would end in 2021 summer.

Then Akman was dropped from the Bursaspor's first-team squad as the Turkish club found his season-end free move to Eintracht Frankfurt "unethical".

Regarded as one of Turkish football's biggest talents, Akman scored 14 goals and five assists in 45 appearances for Bursaspor.

Ali is the nephew of Ayhan Akman, who is a retired football player and a former Galatasaray midfielder (2001-2012).