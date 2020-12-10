Election-related violence in Ghana leaves 5 dead

By Adam Abu-bashal

ABUJA (AA) – At least five people were killed in election-related violence in Ghana, police said Wednesday.

The Ghana Police Service said many people were also injured.

Both the police and the public affairs director condemned the violent events.

On Monday, millions of Ghanaians cast their ballots in presidential and parliamentary elections.

Nana Akufo-Addo has won a second four-year term as president with 51.59% of the vote, the electoral commission announced Wednesday.

His longtime rival, former President John Mahama, 62, finished second with 47.36%.​​​​​​​

Last Friday, the two men signed a peace pact to respect the verdict that would come out of the polls.

Ghana is the most peaceful country in West Africa and third on the entire continent, according to the 2020 Global Peace Index Report by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP).

The country's electoral commission implemented thorough COVID-19 protocols to ensure people's safety during the electoral process including face masks, social distancing, handwashing and hand sanitizers at all polling stations.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar