England beat Croatia 1-0 to start EURO 2020 with win

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – England on Sunday started the UEFA EURO 2020 with a victory by beating Croatia 1-0 in a Group D game at London’s Wembley Stadium.

English forward Raheem Sterling scored the winning goal in the 57th minute.

Sterling had a through ball as he entered the Croatia box to make a close-range finish. Kalvin Phillips assisted him, giving the Three Lions the 1-0 win at Wembley.

During the game, England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who was subbed in the 82nd minute, become the youngest player in a European football championship.

"RECORD! Jude Bellingham becomes youngest player in history to appear at a EURO (17 years and 349 days)," EURO 2020 said on Twitter.

On matchday two this Friday, England will play against rivals Scotland at Wembley Stadium.