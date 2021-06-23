England beat Czech Republic to win Group D

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – England defeated the Czech Republic 1-0 on Tuesday to clinch Group D in the Euro 2020 with 7 points.

Raheem Sterling scored the winning goal with a header in the 12th minute at London's Wembley Stadium.

In the 86th minute, Jordan Henderson found the net for the English team, but after a video assistant referee (VAR) check, it was ruled offside.

Despite losing to England, the Czech Republic qualified for the Euro 2020 last 16 as one of the best third-placed sides.

In another group match, Croatia earned a 3-1 win over Scotland to qualify as runners-up in Group D with four points.