England see 43% rise in COVID-19 cases in one week

By Karim El-Bar

LONDON (AA) – The number of people who tested positive for the coronavirus in England rose 43% in one week, according to figures released Thursday from the National Health Service.

The week ending Sept. 2 saw 9,864 new COVID-19 infections.

Overall, 358,138 people in the UK have tested positive, with 2,919 in the past 24 hours alone. There were 14 new deaths, bringing that total to 41,608.

Portugal and Hungary have been added to the list of countries where travelers returning to the UK will have to quarantine for two weeks, according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

Sweden was removed from the list, meaning no quarantine is necessary.

“Data shows we need to remove PORTUGAL (minus the AZORES and MADEIRA), HUNGARY, FRENCH POLYNESIA and REUNION from the Travel Corridor list to keep everyone safe. If you arrive in England from these destinations after 4am Saturday, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days,” Shapps tweeted.

“This week, SWEDEN has been ADDED to the Travel Corridors list. If you arrive In England from Sweden, you will NOT need to self-isolate for 14 days,” he added.