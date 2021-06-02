England’s EURO 2020 squad revealed

By Selcuk Bugra Gokalp

ANKARA (AA) – England’s football team manager Gareth Southgate on Wednesday announced his 26-man squad for the 2020 UEFA European Championship.

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood is not part of the squad due to injury.

England will compete with Croatia, Scotland and Czech Republic in Group D of EURO 2020.

England will play their first match in the championship against Croatia at Wembley Stadium, London on June 13, and the second against Scotland in the same stadium on July 18.

England’s last group stage match will be against Czech Republic on July 22.

The month-long tournament will be held in 11 cities across Europe beginning June 11.

The round of 16 matches will be held in London, Amsterdam, Seville, Bucharest or Glasgow between June 26 and June 29.

The quarterfinals will be played on July 2-3 in Munich, Baku, Saint Petersburg and Rome. The semifinals and the final will be held in London on July 6-7 and July 11, respectively.

– Squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion), Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolverhampton), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United), Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)